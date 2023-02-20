There Is Still Room For Perficient Inc. (PRFT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) closed the day trading at $74.05 down -1.84% from the previous closing price of $75.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 257375 shares were traded. PRFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRFT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 123.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on February 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $81 from $86 previously.

On September 27, 2022, Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $85.

On June 30, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $110.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on June 30, 2022, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when LUNDEEN DAVID S sold 4,000 shares for $71.42 per share. The transaction valued at 285,680 led to the insider holds 34,412 shares of the business.

Derrickson Ralph C bought 729 shares of PRFT for $50,053 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 39,101 shares after completing the transaction at $68.66 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Wimberly Gary, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 152 shares for $65.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,888 and bolstered with 12,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Perficient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRFT has reached a high of $116.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRFT traded about 181.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRFT traded about 153.49k shares per day. A total of 34.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.87M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PRFT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.29 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.02 and $4.53.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $235.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $237.82M to a low estimate of $234M. As of the current estimate, Perficient Inc.’s year-ago sales were $214.73M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.17M, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $248.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.09M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $910.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $907M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $908.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $761.03M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $996.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $973M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.