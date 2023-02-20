There Is Still Room For SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) was $0.76 for the day, up 4.74% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0344 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70402 shares were traded. SBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7271.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SBIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 50.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Harris Jeffrey Todd bought 39,775 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 66,396 led to the insider holds 69,959 shares of the business.

Harris Jeffrey Todd bought 20,184 shares of SBIG for $31,743 on Sep 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 30,184 shares after completing the transaction at $1.57 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBIG has reached a high of $5.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7015, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4506.

Shares Statistics:

SBIG traded an average of 243.30K shares per day over the past three months and 313.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.93M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SBIG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 206.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 266.01k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.1M and the low estimate is $33.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.