There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE).

As of close of business last night, Astec Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at $45.87, up 2.11% from its previous closing price of $44.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83620 shares were traded. ASTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASTE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2021, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $65 to $82.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $81.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTE has reached a high of $55.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASTE traded 116.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 75.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.38M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 230.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 285.69k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, ASTE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.99. The current Payout Ratio is 57.30% for ASTE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $313.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $320.3M to a low estimate of $304.3M. As of the current estimate, Astec Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.8M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.7M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $337.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $310.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.