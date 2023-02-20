There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII).

In the latest session, Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) closed at $21.67 down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $21.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 352157 shares were traded. ERII stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energy Recovery Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 155.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On November 08, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Ballard Joshua sold 3,208 shares for $22.47 per share. The transaction valued at 72,084 led to the insider holds 25,504 shares of the business.

Ghasripoor Farshad sold 987 shares of ERII for $22,458 on Feb 03. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 62,873 shares after completing the transaction at $22.75 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Clemente Rodney, who serves as the SVP, Water of the company, sold 925 shares for $22.75 each. As a result, the insider received 21,047 and left with 55,644 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 81.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERII has reached a high of $26.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ERII has traded an average of 285.18K shares per day and 306.97k over the past ten days. A total of 55.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.33M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERII as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.