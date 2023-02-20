There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: LendingTree Inc. (TREE).

In the latest session, LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) closed at $41.27 down -4.31% from its previous closing price of $43.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 310214 shares were traded. TREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LendingTree Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 06, 2022, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 28, 2022, and also maintained the target price at $190.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when LEBDA DOUGLAS R bought 18,268 shares for $38.63 per share. The transaction valued at 705,740 led to the insider holds 214,859 shares of the business.

LEBDA DOUGLAS R bought 65,062 shares of TREE for $2,084,204 on Jan 23. The Chairman & CEO now owns 65,062 shares after completing the transaction at $32.03 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, LEBDA DOUGLAS R, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $22.74 each. As a result, the insider received 909,592 and left with 960,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREE has reached a high of $129.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TREE has traded an average of 282.57K shares per day and 278.88k over the past ten days. A total of 12.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.88M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TREE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 1.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.09% and a Short% of Float of 11.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.55 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $208.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $213.4M to a low estimate of $189M. As of the current estimate, LendingTree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $258.29M, an estimated decrease of -19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.56M, a decrease of -18.20% over than the figure of -$19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.12M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $996.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $991.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, down -9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $985.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $920.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.