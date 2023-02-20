There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH).

As of close of business last night, NMI Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.19, up 1.34% from its previous closing price of $23.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 340603 shares were traded. NMIH stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NMIH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $25 from $31 previously.

On December 06, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Fitzgerald Norman Peter sold 16,346 shares for $24.03 per share. The transaction valued at 392,789 led to the insider holds 46,071 shares of the business.

Jones James G sold 25,313 shares of NMIH for $513,894 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 116,633 shares after completing the transaction at $20.30 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Montgomery Michael Curry, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 19,630 shares for $20.30 each. As a result, the insider received 398,520 and left with 58,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NMI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMIH has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NMIH traded 359.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 327.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.59M. Shares short for NMIH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 885.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 957.7k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $124.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.3M to a low estimate of $117.77M. As of the current estimate, NMI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.93M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.71M, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.11M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMIH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $526.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $473.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $484.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $444.29M, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $538.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $575.09M and the low estimate is $481.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.