There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC).

As of close of business last night, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s stock clocked out at $4.61, down -2.74% from its previous closing price of $4.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 420765 shares were traded. TKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TKC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Turkcell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKC has reached a high of $5.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4917.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TKC traded 537.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 379.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 871.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 478.19M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TKC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 856.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 1.15M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, TKC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.47.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.