There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) closed the day trading at $103.53 down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $103.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 117542 shares were traded. AIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AIN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $105 to $90.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $100.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Albany’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIN has reached a high of $115.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AIN traded about 121.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AIN traded about 167.74k shares per day. A total of 31.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.82M. Shares short for AIN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 205.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 487.21k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

AIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.78 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 24.70% for AIN, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 1999 when the company split stock in a 102:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $242.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $249M to a low estimate of $229M. As of the current estimate, Albany International Corp.’s year-ago sales were $239.92M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.97M, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $996M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $929.24M, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.