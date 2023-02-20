There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)

The closing price of Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) was $11.28 for the day, up 5.22% from the previous closing price of $10.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 110706 shares were traded. ASUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 12, 2019, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $11.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on January 09, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Goepel Patrick bought 18,000 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 100,080 led to the insider holds 917,888 shares of the business.

Goepel Patrick bought 82,000 shares of ASUR for $477,240 on Aug 12. The Chairman & CEO now owns 899,888 shares after completing the transaction at $5.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASUR has reached a high of $11.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.88.

Shares Statistics:

ASUR traded an average of 115.06K shares per day over the past three months and 77.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.05M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 264.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 244.4k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.83M to a low estimate of $23.48M. As of the current estimate, Asure Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.11M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.67M, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.79M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.06M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.6M and the low estimate is $98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.