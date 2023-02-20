There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) closed the day trading at $0.70 down -4.98% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0365 from its previous closing price. On the day, 262205 shares were traded. DOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOMA, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $0.45.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Simkoff Maxwell sold 235,977 shares for $0.64 per share. The transaction valued at 150,789 led to the insider holds 45,752,312 shares of the business.

Simkoff Maxwell sold 39,763 shares of DOMA for $30,419 on Feb 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 45,988,289 shares after completing the transaction at $0.77 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Simkoff Maxwell, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 33,361 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider received 24,387 and left with 46,028,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has reached a high of $3.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5343, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7873.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOMA traded about 811.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOMA traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 326.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.71M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.76M with a Short Ratio of 6.71M, compared to 6.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $81.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.15M to a low estimate of $69M. As of the current estimate, Doma Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.68M, an estimated decrease of -41.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.49M, a decrease of -8.70% over than the figure of -$41.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.98M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $441.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.04M, down -22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $428.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $472M and the low estimate is $401.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.