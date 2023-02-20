There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding MarketWise Inc. (MKTW)

MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) closed the day trading at $2.06 up 1.98% from the previous closing price of $2.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78895 shares were traded. MKTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MKTW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Hodgson Riaan bought 30,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 67,038 led to the insider holds 151,689 shares of the business.

Hodgson Riaan bought 26,149 shares of MKTW for $55,786 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 121,689 shares after completing the transaction at $2.13 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Stansberry Frank Porter, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 38,128 shares for $2.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,939 and bolstered with 1,570,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MarketWise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKTW has reached a high of $5.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6095.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MKTW traded about 153.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MKTW traded about 58.01k shares per day. A total of 319.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.04M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MKTW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 594.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 625.61k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $114.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.24M to a low estimate of $108.3M. As of the current estimate, MarketWise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.67M, an estimated decrease of -21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.1M, a decrease of -18.80% over than the figure of -$21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $502.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $493M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $499.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $549.18M, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $462.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $528.7M and the low estimate is $390M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.