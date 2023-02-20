This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

In the latest session, ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) closed at $25.99 down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $26.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820299 shares were traded. ACIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACI Worldwide Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.

On September 17, 2020, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on September 17, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Puppala Ram Kumar bought 1,000 shares for $22.03 per share. The transaction valued at 22,030 led to the insider holds 49,603 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ACI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has reached a high of $34.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACIW has traded an average of 954.23K shares per day and 456.84k over the past ten days. A total of 113.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.16M. Shares short for ACIW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 3.55M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $426.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $429.91M to a low estimate of $423.8M. As of the current estimate, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.83M, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $319.24M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $339.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.