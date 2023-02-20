This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Lear Corporation (LEA)

As of close of business last night, Lear Corporation’s stock clocked out at $143.74, up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $142.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576648 shares were traded. LEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

On February 06, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $145.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $149 to $139.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when VIdershain Marianne sold 267 shares for $141.44 per share. The transaction valued at 37,764 led to the insider holds 272 shares of the business.

SCOTT RAYMOND E sold 11,261 shares of LEA for $1,547,149 on Feb 10. The President and CEO now owns 28,000 shares after completing the transaction at $137.39 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, SCOTT RAYMOND E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,697 shares for $127.68 each. As a result, the insider received 855,073 and left with 16,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEA has reached a high of $175.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEA traded 522.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 591.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.98M. Shares short for LEA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, LEA has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 42.00% for LEA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $2.16, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.68, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.5 and $9.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.16. EPS for the following year is $15.79, with 14 analysts recommending between $19.28 and $12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $5.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.55B to a low estimate of $5.13B. As of the current estimate, Lear Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.21B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.53B, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.31B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.89B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.8B and the low estimate is $23.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.