This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)

As of close of business last night, SPS Commerce Inc.’s stock clocked out at $151.86, up 0.73% from its previous closing price of $150.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 248033 shares were traded. SPSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPSC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 29, 2021, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $170.

On October 12, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $175.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2021, with a $175 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Nelson Kimberly K. sold 8,657 shares for $147.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,273,636 led to the insider holds 143,122 shares of the business.

Nelson Kimberly K. sold 8,717 shares of SPSC for $1,278,023 on Feb 10. The EVP & CFO now owns 143,122 shares after completing the transaction at $146.61 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Nelson Kimberly K., who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 100 shares for $146.02 each. As a result, the insider received 14,602 and left with 143,122 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SPS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 108.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPSC has reached a high of $157.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPSC traded 131.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 154.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.91M. Shares short for SPSC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 624.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 610.06k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $123.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.59M to a low estimate of $120M. As of the current estimate, SPS Commerce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.19M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.03M, an increase of 17.30% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $514.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $523.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $450.88M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $600.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $604M and the low estimate is $593.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.