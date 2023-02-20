Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)

The closing price of B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) was $43.10 for the day, down -1.84% from the previous closing price of $43.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 437660 shares were traded. RILY stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RILY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when D Agostino Robert P bought 12,500 shares for $40.59 per share. The transaction valued at 507,396 led to the insider holds 153,573 shares of the business.

Labran Renee E bought 250 shares of RILY for $9,992 on Feb 09. The Director now owns 3,633 shares after completing the transaction at $39.97 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, RILEY BRYANT R, who serves as the Chairman and Co-CEO of the company, bought 135,923 shares for $40.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,460,788 and bolstered with 6,375,943 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RILY has reached a high of $73.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.87.

Shares Statistics:

RILY traded an average of 406.70K shares per day over the past three months and 659.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.57M. Insiders hold about 23.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RILY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 2.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.18% and a Short% of Float of 16.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, RILY has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.46. The current Payout Ratio is 85.38% for RILY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 24, 2016 when the company split stock in a 101:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.