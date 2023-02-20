Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)

The closing price of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) was $28.76 for the day, up 2.20% from the previous closing price of $28.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 206992 shares were traded. NMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.25.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NMM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Navios’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMM has reached a high of $37.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.24.

Shares Statistics:

NMM traded an average of 138.60K shares per day over the past three months and 133.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.80M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NMM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 349.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 455.81k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, NMM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The current Payout Ratio is 1.10% for NMM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 20, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.96 and a low estimate of $4.35, while EPS last year was $4.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.35, with high estimates of $4.96 and low estimates of $3.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.89 and $14.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.89. EPS for the following year is $19.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $21.05 and $17.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $393.14M to a low estimate of $393.14M. As of the current estimate, Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $268.15M, an estimated increase of 46.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $312M, an increase of 31.90% less than the figure of $46.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $312M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $312M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $713.17M, up 67.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.