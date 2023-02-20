Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 175402 shares were traded. VYGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.34.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VYGR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 07, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $9 from $6 previously.

On February 26, 2021, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $6.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Hesslein Robert W. sold 2,868 shares for $7.67 per share. The transaction valued at 21,998 led to the insider holds 109,907 shares of the business.

Carter Todd Alfred sold 797 shares of VYGR for $6,113 on Feb 13. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 34,291 shares after completing the transaction at $7.67 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Third Rock Ventures III, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 128,642 shares for $9.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,198,943 and left with 4,685,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYGR has reached a high of $10.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VYGR traded about 318.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VYGR traded about 244.28k shares per day. A total of 38.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VYGR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 870.21k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $3.24 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.28 and -$2.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VYGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.41M, up 24.70% from the average estimate.