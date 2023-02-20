Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Zedge Inc. (ZDGE)

The closing price of Zedge Inc. (AMEX: ZDGE) was $2.70 for the day, down -4.93% from the previous closing price of $2.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89435 shares were traded. ZDGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6201.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZDGE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on March 16, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $24 from $19 previously.

On February 11, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On June 25, 2020, National Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.National Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 25, 2020, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when SUESS GREGORY bought 3,358 shares for $2.71 per share. The transaction valued at 9,089 led to the insider holds 7,234 shares of the business.

GIBBER ELLIOT bought 645 shares of ZDGE for $3,421 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 171,886 shares after completing the transaction at $5.30 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, GIBBER ELLIOT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 645 shares for $5.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,445 and bolstered with 171,241 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zedge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZDGE has reached a high of $7.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8997.

Shares Statistics:

ZDGE traded an average of 48.02K shares per day over the past three months and 67.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.46M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZDGE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 36.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 49.42k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.9M to a low estimate of $6.9M. As of the current estimate, Zedge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.03M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.03M, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.03M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZDGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.55M, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.39M and the low estimate is $44.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.