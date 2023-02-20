Update from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF): A steady trajectory

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSE: IAF) closed the day trading at $4.83 down -5.66% from the previous closing price of $5.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57656 shares were traded. IAF stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IAF, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Abrdn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAF has reached a high of $6.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7424, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7295.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IAF traded about 66.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IAF traded about 78.9k shares per day. A total of 24.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.38M. Shares short for IAF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 7.52k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

IAF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.13.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.