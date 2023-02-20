Update from Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: PINE) was $19.33 for the day, up 0.62% from the previous closing price of $19.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 129968 shares were traded. PINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PINE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on January 27, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On September 15, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when CTO Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,580 shares for $17.74 per share. The transaction valued at 28,024 led to the insider holds 43,840 shares of the business.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of PINE for $34,439 on Oct 21. The 10% Owner now owns 42,260 shares after completing the transaction at $17.22 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, CTO Realty Growth, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $17.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,074 and bolstered with 40,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alpine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINE has reached a high of $20.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.37.

Shares Statistics:

PINE traded an average of 126.11K shares per day over the past three months and 98.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.37M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PINE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 48.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 44.16k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, PINE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.34M to a low estimate of $11.52M. As of the current estimate, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.8M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.1M, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.55M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.2M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.54M and the low estimate is $46.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.