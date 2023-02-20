Update from Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) was $3.15 for the day, up 1.61% from the previous closing price of $3.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64727 shares were traded. DLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DLNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynagas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLNG has reached a high of $4.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8221, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2111.

Shares Statistics:

DLNG traded an average of 71.55K shares per day over the past three months and 37.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.64M. Insiders hold about 52.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DLNG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 8.87k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.41M to a low estimate of $34.41M. As of the current estimate, Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $35.68M, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.67M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.67M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.75M, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $136.37M and the low estimate is $136.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.