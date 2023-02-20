Update from Innospec Inc. (IOSP): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) was $115.31 for the day, up 0.58% from the previous closing price of $114.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 92653 shares were traded. IOSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IOSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 154.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 04, 2019, CL King started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Jones David B. bought 752 shares for $107.99 per share. The transaction valued at 81,208 led to the insider holds 1,530 shares of the business.

Williams Patrick sold 11,448 shares of IOSP for $1,107,809 on Feb 25. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 163,827 shares after completing the transaction at $96.77 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Cleminson Ian, who serves as the VP & CFO of the company, sold 2,035 shares for $96.78 each. As a result, the insider received 196,938 and left with 21,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Innospec’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOSP has reached a high of $115.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.21.

Shares Statistics:

IOSP traded an average of 88.30K shares per day over the past three months and 82.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOSP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 212.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 244.14k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, IOSP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20. The current Payout Ratio is 23.00% for IOSP, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.33 and $6.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.24. EPS for the following year is $6.71, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.85 and $6.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $515M to a low estimate of $467M. As of the current estimate, Innospec Inc.’s year-ago sales were $413.2M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $514.65M, an increase of 8.90% less than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $515.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $514M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.