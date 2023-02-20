Update from Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP): A steady trajectory

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) closed the day trading at $7.14 up 0.71% from the previous closing price of $7.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 163899 shares were traded. KEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KEP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEP has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KEP traded about 182.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KEP traded about 115.83k shares per day. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.05B. Insiders hold about 51.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KEP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 1.15M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.