Update from MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT): A steady trajectory

The closing price of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) was $33.99 for the day, down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $34.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 292002 shares were traded. MCFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MCFT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on August 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On March 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $47.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 12, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares for $34.24 per share. The transaction valued at 11,487,520 led to the insider holds 1,473,105 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MasterCraft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCFT has reached a high of $35.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.29.

Shares Statistics:

MCFT traded an average of 149.22K shares per day over the past three months and 316.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.37M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MCFT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 383.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 528.23k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.47. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.79 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.36M to a low estimate of $157.8M. As of the current estimate, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $186.74M, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.42M, a decrease of -33.20% less than the figure of -$15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $637.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $632.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $707.86M, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $620.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $656.63M and the low estimate is $575M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.