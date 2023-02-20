Update from PetIQ Inc. (PETQ): A steady trajectory

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) closed the day trading at $10.17 down -7.55% from the previous closing price of $11.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524378 shares were traded. PETQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.71.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PETQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 30, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Herrman Robert Michael bought 1,376 shares for $10.90 per share. The transaction valued at 14,998 led to the insider holds 9,050 shares of the business.

Smith Michael A bought 10,000 shares of PETQ for $97,100 on Sep 06. The PRESIDENT now owns 38,155 shares after completing the transaction at $9.71 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Hall Allan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 600 shares for $15.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,048 and bolstered with 600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PETQ has reached a high of $25.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PETQ traded about 328.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PETQ traded about 284.76k shares per day. A total of 29.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.73M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.27% stake in the company. Shares short for PETQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.61% and a Short% of Float of 9.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $192.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $196.1M to a low estimate of $186.8M. As of the current estimate, PetIQ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $196.64M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.8M, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $289.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PETQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $933.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $924.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $929.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.53M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $984.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $994.3M and the low estimate is $971.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.