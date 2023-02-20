Via Renewables Inc. (VIA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Via Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) was $6.77 for the day, up 0.74% from the previous closing price of $6.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60600 shares were traded. VIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VIA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 198.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Maxwell W Keith III bought 2,000 shares for $7.07 per share. The transaction valued at 14,130 led to the insider holds 3,675,248 shares of the business.

Maxwell W Keith III bought 4,000 shares of VIA for $32,230 on Mar 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,555,002 shares after completing the transaction at $8.06 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Maxwell W Keith III, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $9.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,250 and bolstered with 3,551,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIA has reached a high of $11.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.11.

Shares Statistics:

VIA traded an average of 101.84K shares per day over the past three months and 60.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.05M. Insiders hold about 23.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VIA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.27% and a Short% of Float of 13.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.73, VIA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.12.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.7M to a low estimate of $184.7M. As of the current estimate, Via Renewables Inc.’s year-ago sales were $177.81M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.1M, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $760.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $760.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $813.73M, down -31.80% from the average estimate.