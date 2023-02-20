What shareholders can do to beat the market with Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) stock

As of close of business last night, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.61, up 9.30% from its previous closing price of $1.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1367 from its previous closing price. On the day, 63131 shares were traded. BLPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6631 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4700.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 11, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On January 24, 2019, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

On April 17, 2017, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on April 17, 2017, with a $4.50 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLPH has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2682.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLPH traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 44.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.21M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BLPH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 129.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 16.24k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.98 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$2.67.