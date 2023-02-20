What shareholders can do to beat the market with Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) stock

In the latest session, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) closed at $12.17 down -4.32% from its previous closing price of $12.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708403 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.36.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999,988 led to the insider holds 11,609,704 shares of the business.

Gould Robert J sold 6,766 shares of FULC for $101,490 on Jan 13. The Interim President & CEO now owns 499,864 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 180,703 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,314,806 and bolstered with 9,686,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 69.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $24.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FULC has traded an average of 812.76K shares per day and 721.27k over the past ten days. A total of 61.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.56M. Insiders hold about 4.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.01% stake in the company. Shares short for FULC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 3.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.45 and -$2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.16M, down -61.60% from the average estimate.