What shareholders can do to beat the market with Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) stock

As of close of business last night, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s stock clocked out at $280.88, up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $277.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 87842 shares were traded. ASR stock price reached its highest trading level at $281.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $276.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $179 to $225.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Underperform to Sector Perform on June 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $204.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASR has reached a high of $294.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $177.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 262.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 225.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASR traded 65.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 65.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.32M. Insiders hold about 51.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 51.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 111.63k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 8.21, ASR has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.04 and a low estimate of $3.85, while EPS last year was $3.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.54, with high estimates of $5.03 and low estimates of $4.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.99 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.45. EPS for the following year is $13.21, with 4 analysts recommending between $18.5 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $327.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $353.56M to a low estimate of $302.11M. As of the current estimate, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s year-ago sales were $327.45M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $326.3M, an increase of 23.20% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $355.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $297.27M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $926.58M, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.