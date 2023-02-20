What shareholders can do to beat the market with Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) stock

As of close of business last night, Rimini Street Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.91, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $4.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 128648 shares were traded. RMNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RMNI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on March 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8.50 from $10.50 previously.

On January 19, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13.50 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Perica Michael L. sold 7,962 shares for $4.82 per share. The transaction valued at 38,345 led to the insider holds 70,831 shares of the business.

Maddock Kevin sold 5,041 shares of RMNI for $24,277 on Feb 03. The EVP,ChiefRecurringRev.Officer now owns 60,692 shares after completing the transaction at $4.82 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Slepko Brian, who serves as the EVP, Corporate Development of the company, sold 4,693 shares for $4.82 each. As a result, the insider received 22,601 and left with 930,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rimini’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMNI has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1544.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RMNI traded 305.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 173.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.09M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RMNI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 1.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $103.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.24M to a low estimate of $103.25M. As of the current estimate, Rimini Street Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.28M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.31M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.81M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $404.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $374.43M, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $443.42M and the low estimate is $428.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.