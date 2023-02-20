What shareholders can do to beat the market with Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) stock

As of close of business last night, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s stock clocked out at $19.66, up 4.52% from its previous closing price of $18.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 125785 shares were traded. SHEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $25.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when TORMEY HEATHER K sold 2,834 shares for $21.45 per share. The transaction valued at 60,787 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

FRENCH CHRISTOPHER E bought 11,670 shares of SHEN for $250,072 on Jun 13. The President now owns 212,096 shares after completing the transaction at $21.43 per share. On May 05, another insider, RIEGER DEREK, who serves as the VP-Legal/Gen Counsel & Sec of the company, bought 487 shares for $21.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,341 and bolstered with 564 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHEN has reached a high of $25.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHEN traded 116.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 95.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.02M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SHEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 989.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 1.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.34, SHEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 11859.59% for SHEN, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 04, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $67.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.1M to a low estimate of $67.58M. As of the current estimate, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s year-ago sales were $62.6M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.99M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.24M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $282.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $285.1M and the low estimate is $278.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.