What shareholders can do to beat the market with Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) stock

In the latest session, Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB) closed at $21.80 up 0.97% from its previous closing price of $21.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 341806 shares were traded. TPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Turning Point Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $22 from $28 previously.

On October 28, 2020, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $43.

On October 05, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 05, 2020, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Diao H.C. Charles sold 17,206 shares for $28.92 per share. The transaction valued at 497,598 led to the insider holds 7,672 shares of the business.

Diao H.C. Charles sold 11,000 shares of TPB for $313,940 on May 13. The Director now owns 24,878 shares after completing the transaction at $28.54 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Standard General L.P., who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 680,000 shares for $28.65 each. As a result, the insider received 19,482,000 and left with 1,569,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Turning’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPB has reached a high of $35.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TPB has traded an average of 159.81K shares per day and 198.63k over the past ten days. A total of 17.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TPB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 622.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 556.86k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TPB is 0.24, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.60.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $96.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $98.61M to a low estimate of $93.8M. As of the current estimate, Turning Point Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.28M, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.67M, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $405.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $408.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.11M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $421.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.07M and the low estimate is $412.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.