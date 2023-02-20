Which analyst expects Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.09, up 1.69% from its previous closing price of $17.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 149432 shares were traded. ALTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.63.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 277.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 04, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $22.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.50 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when STUDDERT ANDREW P bought 5,500 shares for $13.03 per share. The transaction valued at 71,638 led to the insider holds 53,109 shares of the business.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of ALTG for $30,828 on Jul 26. The 10% Owner now owns 2,021,134 shares after completing the transaction at $10.50 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, B. Riley Financial, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 808 shares for $10.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,484 and bolstered with 2,018,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTG has reached a high of $18.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALTG traded 119.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 193.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.15M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 190.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 262.93k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $411.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $419.36M to a low estimate of $402.6M. As of the current estimate, Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $356.3M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.61M, an increase of 18.70% over than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $386.41M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.