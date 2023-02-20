Which analyst expects BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE: MVF) closed at $6.85 down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $6.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637439 shares were traded. MVF stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.83.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when KALINOSKI MICHAEL sold 5,660 shares for $6.67 per share. The transaction valued at 37,752 led to the insider holds 2 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 137.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVF has reached a high of $8.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MVF has traded an average of 243.53K shares per day and 149.93k over the past ten days. A total of 64.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.73M. Shares short for MVF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 82.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 87.48k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MVF is 0.25, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.98.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.