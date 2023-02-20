Which analyst expects Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Hibbett Inc.’s stock clocked out at $71.70, up 2.11% from its previous closing price of $70.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 172966 shares were traded. HIBB stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HIBB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hibbett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB has reached a high of $75.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HIBB traded 302.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 200.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.72M. Shares short for HIBB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.67M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.24% and a Short% of Float of 15.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, HIBB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.20% for HIBB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 27, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.3 and a low estimate of $2.54, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.5, with high estimates of $3.66 and low estimates of $3.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10 and $9.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.7. EPS for the following year is $10.61, with 6 analysts recommending between $11.58 and $9.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $475.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $486.45M to a low estimate of $466.32M. As of the current estimate, Hibbett Inc.’s year-ago sales were $383.35M, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $477.4M, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $486.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $468.11M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIBB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.