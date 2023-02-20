Which analyst expects Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) closed at $24.03 down -3.88% from its previous closing price of $25.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 130931 shares were traded. PBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 12, 2008, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $17 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2403.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBT has reached a high of $25.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBT has traded an average of 269.89K shares per day and 122.31k over the past ten days. A total of 46.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PBT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 341.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 561.99k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PBT is 1.15, from 0.23 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.03.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.