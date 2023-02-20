Which analyst expects Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Sensient Technologies Corporation’s stock clocked out at $77.49, down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $78.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 287978 shares were traded. SXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.

On July 10, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $70.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on July 10, 2020, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 18,796 shares for $86.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,631,117 led to the insider holds 6,304,914 shares of the business.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,743 shares of SXT for $1,429,164 on May 25. The 10% Owner now owns 6,286,118 shares after completing the transaction at $85.36 per share. On May 23, another insider, Winder Investment Pte Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 26,723 shares for $83.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,239,911 and bolstered with 6,248,847 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sensient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXT has reached a high of $89.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SXT traded 153.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 271.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.62M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SXT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 518.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 511.95k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, SXT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14. The current Payout Ratio is 49.60% for SXT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 25, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $352.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $357.43M to a low estimate of $346.7M. As of the current estimate, Sensient Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $340.45M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $373.44M, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $376.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $370.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.