A correction may be in store for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares?

As of close of business last night, Rio Tinto Group’s stock clocked out at $74.44, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $74.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2178833 shares were traded. RIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has reached a high of $84.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RIO traded 2.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.97M with a Short Ratio of 10.97M, compared to 12.61M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.66, RIO has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.35. The current Payout Ratio is 34.40% for RIO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.