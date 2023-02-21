A correction may be in store for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares?

As of close of business last night, Salesforce Inc.’s stock clocked out at $165.17, down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $168.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8025682 shares were traded. CRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $167.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.74.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $150.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Benioff Marc sold 725 shares for $169.27 per share. The transaction valued at 122,722 led to the insider holds 27,753,609 shares of the business.

Benioff Marc sold 725 shares of CRM for $122,971 on Feb 15. The Chair and CEO now owns 27,753,609 shares after completing the transaction at $169.61 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Benioff Marc, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 725 shares for $169.50 each. As a result, the insider received 122,886 and left with 27,753,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 596.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 32.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $222.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRM traded 10.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 997.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 967.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.33M with a Short Ratio of 10.44M, compared to 9.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 39 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.02 and $4.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.93. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 47 analysts recommending between $6.78 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 38 analysts expect revenue to total $8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.08B to a low estimate of $7.93B. As of the current estimate, Salesforce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.33B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.08B, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.72B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.49B, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 48 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.02B and the low estimate is $32.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.