A correction may be in store for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) shares?

In the latest session, Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) closed at $71.43 down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $71.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1117937 shares were traded. SCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.93.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Service Corporation International’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when RYAN THOMAS L sold 16,938 shares for $70.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,187,589 led to the insider holds 962,409 shares of the business.

Tidwell Steven A sold 6,705 shares of SCI for $471,204 on Dec 14. The Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing now owns 52,125 shares after completing the transaction at $70.28 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Nash Elisabeth G., who serves as the Sr. V.P. Operations Services of the company, sold 358 shares for $71.45 each. As a result, the insider received 25,579 and left with 107,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Service’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCI has reached a high of $75.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCI has traded an average of 864.65K shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 154.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.99M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SCI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 6.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCI is 1.08, from 0.59 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for SCI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $979.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $949.4M. As of the current estimate, Service Corporation International’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $998.75M, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $983.64M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $3.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.