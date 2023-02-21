A glimpse at Eversource Energy’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) closed at $80.27 up 1.97% from its previous closing price of $78.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1710038 shares were traded. ES stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eversource Energy’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $92 from $86 previously.

On August 01, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $96.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $92 to $97.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Williams Frederica M sold 1,943 shares for $78.83 per share. The transaction valued at 153,167 led to the insider holds 20,763 shares of the business.

VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C sold 1,943 shares of ES for $157,538 on Jan 19. The Trustee now owns 18,841 shares after completing the transaction at $81.08 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, BUTLER GREGORY B, who serves as the Executive VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $91.33 each. As a result, the insider received 456,625 and left with 71,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eversource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ES has reached a high of $94.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ES has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 1.58M over the past ten days. A total of 348.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ES as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ES is 2.70, from 2.27 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 62.90% for ES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.91B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.77B to a low estimate of $919.23M. As of the current estimate, Eversource Energy’s year-ago sales were $2.56B, an estimated decrease of -25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, a decrease of -7.80% over than the figure of -$25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.88B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.94B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.68B and the low estimate is $9.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.