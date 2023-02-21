A glimpse at Neogen Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) closed at $20.35 up 0.64% from its previous closing price of $20.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1273998 shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Neogen Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Jones Douglas Edward bought 2,500 shares for $17.91 per share. The transaction valued at 44,775 led to the insider holds 11,860 shares of the business.

Quinlan Steven J. bought 5,000 shares of NEOG for $58,150 on Oct 11. The VP & CFO now owns 32,722 shares after completing the transaction at $11.63 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, BOEHM WILLIAM T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $13.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,770 and bolstered with 23,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEOG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.37B and an Enterprise Value of 5.02B. As of this moment, Neogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 462.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 84.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 46.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 81.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEOG is 0.93, which has changed by -42.30% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.24% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $36.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEOG has traded an average of 2.83M shares per day and 1.65M over the past ten days. A total of 216.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.80M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.59M with a Short Ratio of 12.59M, compared to 8.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $227.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $229.43M to a low estimate of $225.3M. As of the current estimate, Neogen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $128.24M, an estimated increase of 77.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.52M, an increase of 66.70% less than the figure of $77.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $238.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $228.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $830.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $816.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $823.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.16M, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $961.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $970.01M and the low estimate is $953.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.