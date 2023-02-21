A glimpse at Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) closed at $101.51 up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $100.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6476224 shares were traded. RTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $105 from $115 previously.

On December 08, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $104.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $85.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 12, 2022, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when HAYES GREGORY sold 4,260 shares for $99.16 per share. The transaction valued at 422,405 led to the insider holds 453,685 shares of the business.

Eddy Shane G sold 3,343 shares of RTX for $319,347 on Nov 03. The President, P&W now owns 24,176 shares after completing the transaction at $95.53 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Calio Christopher T., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,697 shares for $94.26 each. As a result, the insider received 159,952 and left with 44,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Raytheon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTX has reached a high of $108.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RTX has traded an average of 4.36M shares per day and 4.33M over the past ten days. A total of 1.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.45B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.67M with a Short Ratio of 7.28M, compared to 10.19M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RTX is 2.20, from 1.97 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for RTX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2020 when the company split stock in a 15890:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.05 and $4.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $5.82, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.27 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.87B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.33B to a low estimate of $16.11B. As of the current estimate, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.72B, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.54B, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.84B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.07B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.71B and the low estimate is $76.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.