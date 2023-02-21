A glimpse at The Sherwin-Williams Company’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s stock clocked out at $227.98, up 0.37% from its previous closing price of $227.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1594911 shares were traded. SHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $224.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 451.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $275.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $280.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2022, with a $280 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when MORIKIS JOHN G bought 2,207 shares for $226.70 per share. The transaction valued at 500,327 led to the insider holds 231,344 shares of the business.

Binns Justin T sold 1,542 shares of SHW for $400,905 on May 23. The President, The Americas Group now owns 6,877 shares after completing the transaction at $259.99 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, MORIKIS JOHN G, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $259.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 519,100 and bolstered with 320,774 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHW has reached a high of $285.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 240.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHW traded 1.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 257.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.89, SHW has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 34.00% for SHW, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.51, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $2.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9 and $8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.48. EPS for the following year is $9.94, with 26 analysts recommending between $11.75 and $8.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $5.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $5.01B. As of the current estimate, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s year-ago sales were $5B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.86B, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.53B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.15B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.93B and the low estimate is $21.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.