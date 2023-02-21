A glimpse at Unilever PLC’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) closed at $51.20 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $50.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1962893 shares were traded. UL stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unilever PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Unilever’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UL has reached a high of $52.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UL has traded an average of 2.10M shares per day and 1.88M over the past ten days. A total of 2.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.52B. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.47M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UL is 1.77, from 1.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.