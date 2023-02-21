A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

After finishing at $61.85 in the prior trading day, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) closed at $61.48, down -0.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1687471 shares were traded. REXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REXR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 317.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On October 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.

On June 21, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $63.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on June 21, 2022, with a $63 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Schwimmer Howard sold 15,350 shares for $65.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,856 led to the insider holds 52,720 shares of the business.

Schwimmer Howard sold 16,402 shares of REXR for $1,019,361 on Jul 25. The Co-CEO, Co-President now owns 68,070 shares after completing the transaction at $62.15 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Schwimmer Howard, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-President of the company, sold 16,500 shares for $59.90 each. As a result, the insider received 988,408 and left with 84,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rexford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REXR has reached a high of $84.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 189.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.21M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for REXR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 9.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, REXR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 1.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.76.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $186.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.67M to a low estimate of $177.1M. As of the current estimate, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.75M, an estimated increase of 32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $196.89M, an increase of 32.20% over than the figure of $32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $208.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $858.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $794.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.2M, up 25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $873.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $931.2M and the low estimate is $815M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.