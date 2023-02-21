A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

After finishing at $36.32 in the prior trading day, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) closed at $36.76, up 1.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4155589 shares were traded. WBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WBA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $54.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares for $165.08 per share. The transaction valued at 984,130,033 led to the insider holds 33,659,180 shares of the business.

Ban Kevin M. sold 10,303 shares of WBA for $414,108 on Nov 18. The EVP, Chief Medical Officer now owns 27,916 shares after completing the transaction at $40.19 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, SCHLICHTING NANCY M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,570 shares for $39.89 each. As a result, the insider received 660,928 and left with 5,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBA has reached a high of $48.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 863.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 714.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WBA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 32.79M with a Short Ratio of 31.66M, compared to 28.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WBA’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.86, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73. The current Payout Ratio is 38.21% for WBA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.14 and $4.72.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $33.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.35B to a low estimate of $32.58B. As of the current estimate, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.76B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.83B, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.85B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.7B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147B and the low estimate is $138.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.