An average trading volume for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $21.12 in the prior trading day, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) closed at $21.15, up 0.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2816770 shares were traded. KIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KIM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 105.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $24 from $25 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $21.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 11,500,000 shares for $26.18 per share. The transaction valued at 301,070,000 led to the insider holds 28,338,105 shares of the business.

COHEN GLENN GARY sold 10,000 shares of KIM for $250,700 on May 03. The Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer now owns 486,240 shares after completing the transaction at $25.07 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, LOURENSO FRANK, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,188 shares for $23.45 each. As a result, the insider received 192,019 and left with 213,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kimco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 133.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has reached a high of $26.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 615.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 605.44M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KIM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.92M with a Short Ratio of 16.69M, compared to 14.78M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KIM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.43, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.45. The current Payout Ratio is 58.10% for KIM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $431.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $441.03M to a low estimate of $420.32M. As of the current estimate, Kimco Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $422.65M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $434.44M, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $443.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $424.36M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.