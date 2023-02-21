An average trading volume for MPLX LP (MPLX) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) closed at $34.91 in the last session, down -0.60% from day before closing price of $35.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1464157 shares were traded. MPLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MPLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 291.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $33.50.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on September 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Floerke Gregory Scott sold 2,500 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 87,500 led to the insider holds 80,212 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MPLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPLX has reached a high of $35.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MPLX traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MPLX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.28M with a Short Ratio of 13.28M, compared to 14.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MPLX is 3.10, which was 2.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.95.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.59 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $3.62, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.79 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87B to a low estimate of $2.35B. As of the current estimate, MPLX LP’s year-ago sales were $2.61B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.71B, a decrease of -7.70% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.36B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.61B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.78B and the low estimate is $9.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.