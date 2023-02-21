An average trading volume for S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $357.82 in the prior trading day, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) closed at $360.83, up 0.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206266 shares were traded. SPGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $361.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $353.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on November 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $386 from $356 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Peterson Douglas L. sold 7,500 shares for $360.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,703,906 led to the insider holds 160,816 shares of the business.

Saha Saugata sold 750 shares of SPGI for $274,000 on Feb 15. The President, Commodity Insights now owns 2,587 shares after completing the transaction at $365.33 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Saha Saugata, who serves as the President, Commodity Insights of the company, sold 750 shares for $369.47 each. As a result, the insider received 277,099 and left with 3,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, S&P’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPGI has reached a high of $423.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $279.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 355.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 345.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 324.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 318.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPGI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 4.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SPGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.78, compared to 3.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for SPGI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.22 and a low estimate of $2.62, while EPS last year was $2.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.36 and low estimates of $2.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.42 and $11.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.44. EPS for the following year is $14.44, with 19 analysts recommending between $15.47 and $12.6.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $2.9B. As of the current estimate, S&P Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.07B, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.08B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.91B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.18B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.85B and the low estimate is $13.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.